Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0203% PA 0.7298% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0108% PA 0.7393% PA
For 12 months 0.0939% PA 0.9689% PA
For 2 Years 0.0939% PA 1.4689% PA
For 3 Years 0.0939% PA 1.7189% PA
For 4 years 0.0939% PA 1.9689% PA
For 5 years 0.0939% PA 2.0939% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1956% PA 0.5544% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1756% PA 0.5744% PA
For 12 Months -0.0985% PA 0.7765% PA
For 2 Years -0.0985% PA 1.2765% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0985% PA 1.5265% PA
For 4 years -0.0985% PA 1.7765% PA
For 5 years -0.0985% PA 1.9015% PA
EURO VALUE 08-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2454% PA 0.9954% PA
For 12 Months 0.1913% PA 1.0663% PA
For 2 Years 0.1913% PA 1.5663% PA
For 3 Years 0.1913% PA 1.8163% PA
For 4 years 0.1913% PA 2.0663% PA
For 5 years 0.1913% PA 2.1913% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA
For 12 Months 0.1988% PA 0.6762% PA
For 2 Years 0.1988% PA 1.1762% PA
For 3 Years 0.1988% PA 1.4262% PA
For 4 Years 0.1988% PA 1.6762% PA
For 5 years 0.1988% PA 1.8012% PA