KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0203% PA 0.7298% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0108% PA 0.7393% PA

For 12 months 0.0939% PA 0.9689% PA

For 2 Years 0.0939% PA 1.4689% PA

For 3 Years 0.0939% PA 1.7189% PA

For 4 years 0.0939% PA 1.9689% PA

For 5 years 0.0939% PA 2.0939% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1956% PA 0.5544% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1756% PA 0.5744% PA

For 12 Months -0.0985% PA 0.7765% PA

For 2 Years -0.0985% PA 1.2765% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0985% PA 1.5265% PA

For 4 years -0.0985% PA 1.7765% PA

For 5 years -0.0985% PA 1.9015% PA

EURO VALUE 08-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2454% PA 0.9954% PA

For 12 Months 0.1913% PA 1.0663% PA

For 2 Years 0.1913% PA 1.5663% PA

For 3 Years 0.1913% PA 1.8163% PA

For 4 years 0.1913% PA 2.0663% PA

For 5 years 0.1913% PA 2.1913% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA

For 12 Months 0.1988% PA 0.6762% PA

For 2 Years 0.1988% PA 1.1762% PA

For 3 Years 0.1988% PA 1.4262% PA

For 4 Years 0.1988% PA 1.6762% PA

For 5 years 0.1988% PA 1.8012% PA