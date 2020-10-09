Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0205% PA 0.7295% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0001% PA 0.7501% PA
For 12 months 0.0979% PA 0.9729% PA
For 2 Years 0.0979% PA 1.4729% PA
For 3 Years 0.0979% PA 1.7229% PA
For 4 years 0.0979% PA 1.9729% PA
For 5 years 0.0979% PA 2.0979% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1750% PA 0.5750% PA
For 12 Months -0.0980% PA 0.7770% PA
For 2 Years -0.0980% PA 1.2770% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0980% PA 1.5270% PA
For 4 years -0.0980% PA 1.7770% PA
For 5 years -0.0980% PA 1.9020% PA
EURO VALUE 09-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2706% PA 1.0206% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2463% PA 0.9963% PA
For 12 Months 0.1909% PA 1.0659% PA
For 2 Years 0.1909% PA 1.5659% PA
For 3 Years 0.1909% PA 1.8159% PA
For 4 years 0.1909% PA 2.0659% PA
For 5 years 0.1909% PA 2.1909% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1512% PA 0.5988% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1987% PA 0.5513% PA
For 12 Months 0.2012% PA 0.6738% PA
For 2 Years 0.2012% PA 1.1738% PA
For 3 Years 0.2012% PA 1.4238% PA
For 4 Years 0.2012% PA 1.6738% PA
For 5 years 0.2012% PA 1.7988% PA