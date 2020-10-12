Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0295% PA 0.7205% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0036% PA 0.7464% PA
For 12 months 0.0995% PA 0.9745% PA
For 2 Years 0.0995% PA 1.4745% PA
For 3 Years 0.0995% PA 1.7245% PA
For 4 years 0.0995% PA 1.9745% PA
For 5 years 0.0995% PA 2.0995% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1979% PA 0.5521% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1751% PA 0.5749% PA
For 12 Months -0.0988% PA 0.7763% PA
For 2 Years -0.0988% PA 1.2763% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0988% PA 1.5263% PA
For 4 years -0.0988% PA 1.7763% PA
For 5 years -0.0988% PA 1.9013% PA
EURO VALUE 12-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2699% PA 1.0199% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2463% PA 0.9963% PA
For 12 Months 0.1906% PA 1.0656% PA
For 2 Years 0.1906% PA 1.5656% PA
For 3 Years 0.1906% PA 1.8156% PA
For 4 years 0.1906% PA 2.0656% PA
For 5 years 0.1906% PA 2.1906% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA
For 12 Months 0.2003% PA 0.6747% PA
For 2 Years 0.2003% PA 1.1747% PA
For 3 Years 0.2003% PA 1.4247% PA
For 4 Years 0.2003% PA 1.6747% PA
For 5 years 0.2003% PA 1.7997% PA