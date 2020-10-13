KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0295% PA 0.7205% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0036% PA 0.7464% PA

For 12 months 0.0995% PA 0.9745% PA

For 2 Years 0.0995% PA 1.4745% PA

For 3 Years 0.0995% PA 1.7245% PA

For 4 years 0.0995% PA 1.9745% PA

For 5 years 0.0995% PA 2.0995% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1998% PA 0.5503% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1758% PA 0.5743% PA

For 12 Months -0.1044% PA 0.7706% PA

For 2 Years -0.1044% PA 1.2706% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1044% PA 1.5206% PA

For 4 years -0.1044% PA 1.7706% PA

For 5 years -0.1044% PA 1.8956% PA

EURO VALUE 13-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2477% PA 0.9977% PA

For 12 Months 0.1931% PA 1.0681% PA

For 2 Years 0.1931% PA 1.5681% PA

For 3 Years 0.1931% PA 1.8181% PA

For 4 years 0.1931% PA 2.0681% PA

For 5 years 0.1931% PA 2.1931% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA

For 12 Months 0.2003% PA 0.6747% PA

For 2 Years 0.2003% PA 1.1747% PA

For 3 Years 0.2003% PA 1.4247% PA

For 4 Years 0.2003% PA 1.6747% PA

For 5 years 0.2003% PA 1.7997% PA