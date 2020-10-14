Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0211% PA 0.7289% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.7429% PA
For 12 months 0.0976% PA 0.9726% PA
For 2 Years 0.0976% PA 1.4726% PA
For 3 Years 0.0976% PA 1.7226% PA
For 4 years 0.0976% PA 1.9726% PA
For 5 years 0.0976% PA 2.0976% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2039% PA 0.5461% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1785% PA 0.5715% PA
For 12 Months -0.1048% PA 0.7703% PA
For 2 Years -0.1048% PA 1.2703% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1048% PA 1.5203% PA
For 4 years -0.1048% PA 1.7703% PA
For 5 years -0.1048% PA 1.8953% PA
EURO VALUE 14-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2774% PA 1.0274% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2471% PA 0.9971% PA
For 12 Months 0.1940% PA 1.0690% PA
For 2 Years 0.1940% PA 1.5690% PA
For 3 Years 0.1940% PA 1.8190% PA
For 4 years 0.1940% PA 2.0690% PA
For 5 years 0.1940% PA 2.1940% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA
For 12 Months 0.2045% PA 0.6705% PA
For 2 Years 0.2045% PA 1.1705% PA
For 3 Years 0.2045% PA 1.4205% PA
For 4 Years 0.2045% PA 1.6705% PA
For 5 years 0.2045% PA 1.7955% PA