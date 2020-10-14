KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0211% PA 0.7289% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.7429% PA

For 12 months 0.0976% PA 0.9726% PA

For 2 Years 0.0976% PA 1.4726% PA

For 3 Years 0.0976% PA 1.7226% PA

For 4 years 0.0976% PA 1.9726% PA

For 5 years 0.0976% PA 2.0976% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2039% PA 0.5461% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1785% PA 0.5715% PA

For 12 Months -0.1048% PA 0.7703% PA

For 2 Years -0.1048% PA 1.2703% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1048% PA 1.5203% PA

For 4 years -0.1048% PA 1.7703% PA

For 5 years -0.1048% PA 1.8953% PA

EURO VALUE 14-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2774% PA 1.0274% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2471% PA 0.9971% PA

For 12 Months 0.1940% PA 1.0690% PA

For 2 Years 0.1940% PA 1.5690% PA

For 3 Years 0.1940% PA 1.8190% PA

For 4 years 0.1940% PA 2.0690% PA

For 5 years 0.1940% PA 2.1940% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA

For 12 Months 0.2045% PA 0.6705% PA

For 2 Years 0.2045% PA 1.1705% PA

For 3 Years 0.2045% PA 1.4205% PA

For 4 Years 0.2045% PA 1.6705% PA

For 5 years 0.2045% PA 1.7955% PA