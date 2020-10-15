KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0131% PA 0.7369% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0045% PA 0.7545% PA

For 12 months 0.0955% PA 0.9705% PA

For 2 Years 0.0955% PA 1.4705% PA

For 3 Years 0.0955% PA 1.7205% PA

For 4 years 0.0955% PA 1.9705% PA

For 5 years 0.0955% PA 2.0955% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2036% PA 0.5464% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1691% PA 0.5809% PA

For 12 Months -0.1061% PA 0.7689% PA

For 2 Years -0.1061% PA 1.2689% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1061% PA 1.5189% PA

For 4 years -0.1061% PA 1.7689% PA

For 5 years -0.1061% PA 1.8939% PA

EURO VALUE 15-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2801% PA 1.0301% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2543% PA 0.0043% PA

For 12 Months 0.2080% PA 1.0830% PA

For 2 Years 0.2080% PA 1.5830% PA

For 3 Years 0.2080% PA 1.8330% PA

For 4 years 0.2080% PA 2.0830% PA

For 5 years 0.2080% PA 2.2080% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1490% PA 0.6010% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1887% PA 0.5613% PA

For 12 Months 0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA

For 2 Years 0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA

For 3 Years 0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA

For 4 Years 0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA

For 5 years 0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA