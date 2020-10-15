Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0131% PA 0.7369% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0045% PA 0.7545% PA
For 12 months 0.0955% PA 0.9705% PA
For 2 Years 0.0955% PA 1.4705% PA
For 3 Years 0.0955% PA 1.7205% PA
For 4 years 0.0955% PA 1.9705% PA
For 5 years 0.0955% PA 2.0955% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2036% PA 0.5464% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1691% PA 0.5809% PA
For 12 Months -0.1061% PA 0.7689% PA
For 2 Years -0.1061% PA 1.2689% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1061% PA 1.5189% PA
For 4 years -0.1061% PA 1.7689% PA
For 5 years -0.1061% PA 1.8939% PA
EURO VALUE 15-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2801% PA 1.0301% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2543% PA 0.0043% PA
For 12 Months 0.2080% PA 1.0830% PA
For 2 Years 0.2080% PA 1.5830% PA
For 3 Years 0.2080% PA 1.8330% PA
For 4 years 0.2080% PA 2.0830% PA
For 5 years 0.2080% PA 2.2080% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1490% PA 0.6010% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1887% PA 0.5613% PA
For 12 Months 0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA
For 2 Years 0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA
For 3 Years 0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA
For 4 Years 0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA
For 5 years 0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA