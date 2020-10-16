Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0199% PA 0.7301% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0032% PA 0.7533% PA
For 12 months 0.0940% PA 0.9690% PA
For 2 Years 0.0940% PA 1.4690% PA
For 3 Years 0.0940% PA 1.7190% PA
For 4 years 0.0940% PA 1.9690% PA
For 5 years 0.0940% PA 2.0940% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2044% PA 0.5456% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1738% PA 0.5763% PA
For 12 Months -0.1211% PA 0.7539% PA
For 2 Years -0.1211% PA 1.2539% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1211% PA 1.5039% PA
For 4 years -0.1211% PA 1.7539% PA
For 5 years -0.1211% PA 1.8789% PA
EURO VALUE 16-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2793% PA 1.0293% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2569% PA 0.0069% PA
For 12 Months 0.2126% PA 1.0876% PA
For 2 Years 0.2126% PA 1.5876% PA
For 3 Years 0.2126% PA 1.8376% PA
For 4 years 0.2126% PA 2.0876% PA
For 5 years 0.2126% PA 2.2126% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1485% PA 0.6015% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1872% PA 0.5628% PA
For 12 Months 0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA
For 2 Years 0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA
For 3 Years 0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA
For 4 Years 0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA
For 5 years 0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA