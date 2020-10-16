KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0199% PA 0.7301% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0032% PA 0.7533% PA

For 12 months 0.0940% PA 0.9690% PA

For 2 Years 0.0940% PA 1.4690% PA

For 3 Years 0.0940% PA 1.7190% PA

For 4 years 0.0940% PA 1.9690% PA

For 5 years 0.0940% PA 2.0940% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2044% PA 0.5456% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1738% PA 0.5763% PA

For 12 Months -0.1211% PA 0.7539% PA

For 2 Years -0.1211% PA 1.2539% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1211% PA 1.5039% PA

For 4 years -0.1211% PA 1.7539% PA

For 5 years -0.1211% PA 1.8789% PA

EURO VALUE 16-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2793% PA 1.0293% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2569% PA 0.0069% PA

For 12 Months 0.2126% PA 1.0876% PA

For 2 Years 0.2126% PA 1.5876% PA

For 3 Years 0.2126% PA 1.8376% PA

For 4 years 0.2126% PA 2.0876% PA

For 5 years 0.2126% PA 2.2126% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1485% PA 0.6015% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1872% PA 0.5628% PA

For 12 Months 0.2063% PA 0.6687% PA

For 2 Years 0.2063% PA 1.1687% PA

For 3 Years 0.2063% PA 1.4187% PA

For 4 Years 0.2063% PA 1.6687% PA

For 5 years 0.2063% PA 1.7937% PA