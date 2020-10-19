KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0323% PA 0.7178% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0032% PA 0.7533% PA

For 12 months 0.0978% PA 0.9728% PA

For 2 Years 0.0978% PA 1.4728% PA

For 3 Years 0.0978% PA 1.7228% PA

For 4 years 0.0978% PA 1.9728% PA

For 5 years 0.0978% PA 2.0978% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2043% PA 0.5458% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1728% PA 0.5773% PA

For 12 Months -0.1203% PA 0.7548% PA

For 2 Years -0.1203% PA 1.2548% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1203% PA 1.5048% PA

For 4 years -0.1203% PA 1.7548% PA

For 5 years -0.1203% PA 1.8798% PA

EURO VALUE 19-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2823% PA 1.0323% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2613% PA 0.0113% PA

For 12 Months 0.2111% PA 1.0861% PA

For 2 Years 0.2111% PA 1.5861% PA

For 3 Years 0.2111% PA 1.8361% PA

For 4 years 0.2111% PA 2.0861% PA

For 5 years 0.2111% PA 2.2111% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1485% PA 0.6015% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1485% PA 0.5628% PA

For 12 Months 0.2072% PA 0.6678% PA

For 2 Years 0.2072% PA 1.1678% PA

For 3 Years 0.2072% PA 1.4178% PA

For 4 Years 0.2072% PA 1.6678% PA

For 5 years 0.2072% PA 1.7928% PA