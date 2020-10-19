Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0323% PA 0.7178% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0032% PA 0.7533% PA
For 12 months 0.0978% PA 0.9728% PA
For 2 Years 0.0978% PA 1.4728% PA
For 3 Years 0.0978% PA 1.7228% PA
For 4 years 0.0978% PA 1.9728% PA
For 5 years 0.0978% PA 2.0978% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2043% PA 0.5458% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1728% PA 0.5773% PA
For 12 Months -0.1203% PA 0.7548% PA
For 2 Years -0.1203% PA 1.2548% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1203% PA 1.5048% PA
For 4 years -0.1203% PA 1.7548% PA
For 5 years -0.1203% PA 1.8798% PA
EURO VALUE 19-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2823% PA 1.0323% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2613% PA 0.0113% PA
For 12 Months 0.2111% PA 1.0861% PA
For 2 Years 0.2111% PA 1.5861% PA
For 3 Years 0.2111% PA 1.8361% PA
For 4 years 0.2111% PA 2.0861% PA
For 5 years 0.2111% PA 2.2111% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1485% PA 0.6015% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1485% PA 0.5628% PA
For 12 Months 0.2072% PA 0.6678% PA
For 2 Years 0.2072% PA 1.1678% PA
For 3 Years 0.2072% PA 1.4178% PA
For 4 Years 0.2072% PA 1.6678% PA
For 5 years 0.2072% PA 1.7928% PA