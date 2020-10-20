Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0316% PA 0.7184% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0075% PA 0.7575% PA
For 12 months 0.0850% PA 0.9600% PA
For 2 Years 0.0850% PA 1.4600% PA
For 3 Years 0.0850% PA 1.7100% PA
For 4 years 0.0850% PA 1.9600% PA
For 5 years 0.0850% PA 2.0850% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2041% PA 0.5459% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1746% PA 0.5754% PA
For 12 Months -0.1249% PA 0.7501% PA
For 2 Years -0.1249% PA 1.2501% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1249% PA 1.5001% PA
For 4 years -0.1249% PA 1.7501% PA
For 5 years -0.1249% PA 1.8751% PA
EURO VALUE 20-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2903% PA 1.0403% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2647% PA 0.0147% PA
For 12 Months 0.2129% PA 1.0879% PA
For 2 Years 0.2129% PA 1.5879% PA
For 3 Years 0.2129% PA 1.8379% PA
For 4 years 0.2129% PA 2.0879% PA
For 5 years 0.2129% PA 2.2129% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1467% PA 0.6033% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1883% PA 0.5617% PA
For 12 Months 0.2147% PA 0.6603% PA
For 2 Years 0.2147% PA 1.1603% PA
For 3 Years 0.2147% PA 1.4103% PA
For 4 Years 0.2147% PA 1.6603% PA
For 5 years 0.2147% PA 1.7853% PA