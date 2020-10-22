KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0343% PA 0.7158% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0019% PA 0.7519% PA

For 12 months 0.0871% PA 0.9621% PA

For 2 Years 0.0871% PA 1.4621% PA

For 3 Years 0.0871% PA 1.7121% PA

For 4 years 0.0871% PA 1.9621% PA

For 5 years 0.0871% PA 2.0871% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2018% PA 0.5483% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA

For 12 Months -0.1301% PA 0.7449% PA

For 2 Years -0.1301% PA 1.2449% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1301% PA 1.4949% PA

For 4 years -0.1301% PA 1.7449% PA

For 5 years -0.1301% PA 1.8699% PA

EURO VALUE 22-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2831% PA 1.0331% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2604% PA 0.0104% PA

For 12 Months 0.2136% PA 1.0886% PA

For 2 Years 0.2136% PA 1.5886% PA

For 3 Years 0.2136% PA 1.8386% PA

For 4 years 0.2136% PA 2.0886% PA

For 5 years 0.2136% PA 2.2136% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1488% PA 0.6012% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA

For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA

For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA

For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA

For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA

For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA