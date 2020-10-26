Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0353% PA 0.7148% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA
For 12 months 0.0851% PA 0.9601% PA
For 2 Years 0.0851% PA 1.4601% PA
For 3 Years 0.0851% PA 1.7101% PA
For 4 years 0.0851% PA 1.9601% PA
For 5 years 0.0851% PA 2.0851% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2011% PA 0.5489% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1794% PA 0.5706% PA
For 12 Months -0.1206% PA 0.7544% PA
For 2 Years -0.1206% PA 1.2544% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1206% PA 1.5044% PA
For 4 years -0.1206% PA 1.7544% PA
For 5 years -0.1206% PA 1.8794% PA
EURO VALUE 26-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2807% PA 1.0307% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2580% PA 1.0080% PA
For 12 Months 0.2093% PA 1.0843% PA
For 2 Years 0.2093% PA 1.5843% PA
For 3 Years 0.2093% PA 1.8343% PA
For 4 years 0.2093% PA 2.0843% PA
For 5 years 0.2093% PA 2.2093% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1503% PA 0.5997% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1915% PA 0.5585% PA
For 12 Months 0.2017% PA 0.6733% PA
For 2 Years 0.2017% PA 1.1733% PA
For 3 Years 0.2017% PA 1.4233% PA
For 4 Years 0.2017% PA 1.6733% PA
For 5 years 0.2017% PA 1.7983% PA