Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0278% PA 0.7223% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0038% PA 0.7463% PA
For 12 months 0.0820% PA 0.9570% PA
For 2 Years 0.0820% PA 1.4570% PA
For 3 Years 0.0820% PA 1.7070% PA
For 4 years 0.0820% PA 1.9570% PA
For 5 years 0.0820% PA 2.0820% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2036% PA 0.5464% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1781% PA 0.5719% PA
For 12 Months -0.1185% PA 0.7565% PA
For 2 Years -0.1185% PA 1.2565% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1185% PA 1.5065% PA
For 4 years -0.1185% PA 1.7565% PA
For 5 years -0.1185% PA 1.8815% PA
EURO VALUE 28-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2777% PA 1.0277% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2570% PA 1.0070% PA
For 12 Months 0.2071% PA 1.0821% PA
For 2 Years 0.2071% PA 1.5821% PA
For 3 Years 0.2071% PA 1.8321% PA
For 4 years 0.2071% PA 2.0821% PA
For 5 years 0.2071% PA 2.2071% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1492% PA 0.6008% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1892% PA 0.5608% PA
For 12 Months 0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA
For 2 Years 0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA
For 3 Years 0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA
For 4 Years 0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA
For 5 years 0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA