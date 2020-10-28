KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0278% PA 0.7223% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0038% PA 0.7463% PA

For 12 months 0.0820% PA 0.9570% PA

For 2 Years 0.0820% PA 1.4570% PA

For 3 Years 0.0820% PA 1.7070% PA

For 4 years 0.0820% PA 1.9570% PA

For 5 years 0.0820% PA 2.0820% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2036% PA 0.5464% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1781% PA 0.5719% PA

For 12 Months -0.1185% PA 0.7565% PA

For 2 Years -0.1185% PA 1.2565% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1185% PA 1.5065% PA

For 4 years -0.1185% PA 1.7565% PA

For 5 years -0.1185% PA 1.8815% PA

EURO VALUE 28-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2777% PA 1.0277% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2570% PA 1.0070% PA

For 12 Months 0.2071% PA 1.0821% PA

For 2 Years 0.2071% PA 1.5821% PA

For 3 Years 0.2071% PA 1.8321% PA

For 4 years 0.2071% PA 2.0821% PA

For 5 years 0.2071% PA 2.2071% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1492% PA 0.6008% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1892% PA 0.5608% PA

For 12 Months 0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA

For 2 Years 0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA

For 3 Years 0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA

For 4 Years 0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA

For 5 years 0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA