Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0368% PA 0.7133% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0035% PA 0.7465% PA
For 12 months 0.0818% PA 0.9568% PA
For 2 Years 0.0818% PA 1.4568% PA
For 3 Years 0.0818% PA 1.7068% PA
For 4 years 0.0818% PA 1.9568% PA
For 5 years 0.0818% PA 2.0818% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1905% PA 0.5595% PA
For 12 Months -0.1170% PA 0.7580% PA
For 2 Years -0.1170% PA 1.2580% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1170% PA 1.5080% PA
For 4 years -0.1170% PA 1.7580% PA
For 5 years -0.1170% PA 1.8830% PA
EURO VALUE 29-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2804% PA 1.0304% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2624% PA 1.0124% PA
For 12 Months 0.2087% PA 1.0837% PA
For 2 Years 0.2087% PA 1.5837% PA
For 3 Years 0.2087% PA 1.8337% PA
For 4 years 0.2087% PA 2.0837% PA
For 5 years 0.2087% PA 2.2087% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA
For 2 Years 0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA
For 3 Years 0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA
For 4 Years 0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA
For 5 years 0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA