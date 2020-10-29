KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0368% PA 0.7133% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0035% PA 0.7465% PA

For 12 months 0.0818% PA 0.9568% PA

For 2 Years 0.0818% PA 1.4568% PA

For 3 Years 0.0818% PA 1.7068% PA

For 4 years 0.0818% PA 1.9568% PA

For 5 years 0.0818% PA 2.0818% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1905% PA 0.5595% PA

For 12 Months -0.1170% PA 0.7580% PA

For 2 Years -0.1170% PA 1.2580% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1170% PA 1.5080% PA

For 4 years -0.1170% PA 1.7580% PA

For 5 years -0.1170% PA 1.8830% PA

EURO VALUE 29-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2804% PA 1.0304% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2624% PA 1.0124% PA

For 12 Months 0.2087% PA 1.0837% PA

For 2 Years 0.2087% PA 1.5837% PA

For 3 Years 0.2087% PA 1.8337% PA

For 4 years 0.2087% PA 2.0837% PA

For 5 years 0.2087% PA 2.2087% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA

For 2 Years 0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA

For 3 Years 0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA

For 4 Years 0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA

For 5 years 0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA