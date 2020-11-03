Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0343% PA 0.7158% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0079% PA 0.7421% PA
For 12 months 0.0801% PA 0.9551% PA
For 2 Years 0.0801% PA 1.4551% PA
For 3 Years 0.0801% PA 1.7051% PA
For 4 years 0.0801% PA 1.9551% PA
For 5 years 0.0801% PA 2.0801% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1931% PA 0.5569% PA
For 12 Months -0.1246% PA 0.7504% PA
For 2 Years -0.1246% PA 1.2504% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1246% PA 1.5004% PA
For 4 years -0.1246% PA 1.7504% PA
For 5 years -0.1246% PA 1.8754% PA
EURO VALUE 03 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2797% PA 1.0297% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2733% PA 1.0233% PA
For 12 Months 0.2239% PA 1.0989% PA
For 2 Years 0.2239% PA 1.5989% PA
For 3 Years 0.2239% PA 1.8489% PA
For 4 years 0.2239% PA 2.0989% PA
For 5 years 0.2239% PA 2.2239% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.2070% PA 0.6680% PA
For 2 Years 0.2070% PA 1.1680% PA
For 3 Years 0.2070% PA 1.4180% PA
For 4 Years 0.2070% PA 1.6680% PA
For 5 years 0.2070% PA 1.7930% PA