KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0343% PA 0.7158% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0079% PA 0.7421% PA

For 12 months 0.0801% PA 0.9551% PA

For 2 Years 0.0801% PA 1.4551% PA

For 3 Years 0.0801% PA 1.7051% PA

For 4 years 0.0801% PA 1.9551% PA

For 5 years 0.0801% PA 2.0801% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1931% PA 0.5569% PA

For 12 Months -0.1246% PA 0.7504% PA

For 2 Years -0.1246% PA 1.2504% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1246% PA 1.5004% PA

For 4 years -0.1246% PA 1.7504% PA

For 5 years -0.1246% PA 1.8754% PA

EURO VALUE 03 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2797% PA 1.0297% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2733% PA 1.0233% PA

For 12 Months 0.2239% PA 1.0989% PA

For 2 Years 0.2239% PA 1.5989% PA

For 3 Years 0.2239% PA 1.8489% PA

For 4 years 0.2239% PA 2.0989% PA

For 5 years 0.2239% PA 2.2239% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.2070% PA 0.6680% PA

For 2 Years 0.2070% PA 1.1680% PA

For 3 Years 0.2070% PA 1.4180% PA

For 4 Years 0.2070% PA 1.6680% PA

For 5 years 0.2070% PA 1.7930% PA