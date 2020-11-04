KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0299% PA 0.7201% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA

For 12 months 0.0824% PA 0.9574% PA

For 2 Years 0.0824% PA 1.4574% PA

For 3 Years 0.0824% PA 1.7074% PA

For 4 years 0.0824% PA 1.9574% PA

For 5 years 0.0824% PA 2.0824% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA

For 12 Months -0.1280% PA 0.7470% PA

For 2 Years -0.1280% PA 1.2470% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1280% PA 1.4970% PA

For 4 years -0.1280% PA 1.7470% PA

For 5 years -0.1280% PA 1.8720% PA

EURO VALUE 04 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2853% PA 1.0353% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA

For 12 Months 0.2237% PA 1.0987% PA

For 2 Years 0.2237% PA 1.5987% PA

For 3 Years 0.2237% PA 1.8487% PA

For 4 years 0.2237% PA 2.0987% PA

For 5 years 0.2237% PA 2.2237% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.2070% PA 0.6680% PA

For 2 Years 0.2070% PA 1.1680% PA

For 3 Years 0.2070% PA 1.4180% PA

For 4 Years 0.2070% PA 1.6680% PA

For 5 years 0.2070% PA 1.7930% PA