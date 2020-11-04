Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0299% PA 0.7201% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA
For 12 months 0.0824% PA 0.9574% PA
For 2 Years 0.0824% PA 1.4574% PA
For 3 Years 0.0824% PA 1.7074% PA
For 4 years 0.0824% PA 1.9574% PA
For 5 years 0.0824% PA 2.0824% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA
For 12 Months -0.1280% PA 0.7470% PA
For 2 Years -0.1280% PA 1.2470% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1280% PA 1.4970% PA
For 4 years -0.1280% PA 1.7470% PA
For 5 years -0.1280% PA 1.8720% PA
EURO VALUE 04 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2853% PA 1.0353% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2759% PA 1.0259% PA
For 12 Months 0.2237% PA 1.0987% PA
For 2 Years 0.2237% PA 1.5987% PA
For 3 Years 0.2237% PA 1.8487% PA
For 4 years 0.2237% PA 2.0987% PA
For 5 years 0.2237% PA 2.2237% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.2070% PA 0.6680% PA
For 2 Years 0.2070% PA 1.1680% PA
For 3 Years 0.2070% PA 1.4180% PA
For 4 Years 0.2070% PA 1.6680% PA
For 5 years 0.2070% PA 1.7930% PA