KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0253% PA 0.7248% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0061% PA 0.7439% PA

For 12 months 0.0840% PA 0.9590% PA

For 2 Years 0.0840% PA 1.4590% PA

For 3 Years 0.0840% PA 1.7090% PA

For 4 years 0.0840% PA 1.9590% PA

For 5 years 0.0840% PA 2.0840% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1953% PA 0.5549% PA

For 12 Months -0.1289% PA 0.7461% PA

For 2 Years -0.1289% PA 1.2461% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1289% PA 1.4961% PA

For 4 years -0.1289% PA 1.7461% PA

For 5 years -0.1289% PA 1.8711% PA

EURO VALUE 05 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2850% PA 1.0350% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2731% PA 1.0231% PA

For 12 Months 0.2230% PA 1.3980% PA

For 2 Years 0.2230% PA 1.5980% PA

For 3 Years 0.2230% PA 1.8480% PA

For 4 years 0.2230% PA 2.0980% PA

For 5 years 0.2230% PA 2.2230% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA

For 12 Months 0.2068% PA 0.6682% PA

For 2 Years 0.2068% PA 1.1682% PA

For 3 Years 0.2068% PA 1.4182% PA

For 4 Years 0.2068% PA 1.6682% PA

For 5 years 0.2068% PA 1.7932% PA