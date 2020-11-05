Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0253% PA 0.7248% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0061% PA 0.7439% PA
For 12 months 0.0840% PA 0.9590% PA
For 2 Years 0.0840% PA 1.4590% PA
For 3 Years 0.0840% PA 1.7090% PA
For 4 years 0.0840% PA 1.9590% PA
For 5 years 0.0840% PA 2.0840% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1953% PA 0.5549% PA
For 12 Months -0.1289% PA 0.7461% PA
For 2 Years -0.1289% PA 1.2461% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1289% PA 1.4961% PA
For 4 years -0.1289% PA 1.7461% PA
For 5 years -0.1289% PA 1.8711% PA
EURO VALUE 05 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2850% PA 1.0350% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2731% PA 1.0231% PA
For 12 Months 0.2230% PA 1.3980% PA
For 2 Years 0.2230% PA 1.5980% PA
For 3 Years 0.2230% PA 1.8480% PA
For 4 years 0.2230% PA 2.0980% PA
For 5 years 0.2230% PA 2.2230% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months 0.2068% PA 0.6682% PA
For 2 Years 0.2068% PA 1.1682% PA
For 3 Years 0.2068% PA 1.4182% PA
For 4 Years 0.2068% PA 1.6682% PA
For 5 years 0.2068% PA 1.7932% PA