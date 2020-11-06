Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0178% PA 0.7323% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0063% PA 0.7438% PA
For 12 months 0.0831% PA 0.9581% PA
For 2 Years 0.0831% PA 1.4581% PA
For 3 Years 0.0831% PA 1.7081% PA
For 4 years 0.0831% PA 1.9581% PA
For 5 years 0.0831% PA 2.0831% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2063% PA 0.5438% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA
For 12 Months -0.1306% PA 0.7444% PA
For 2 Years -0.1306% PA 1.2444% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1306% PA 1.4944% PA
For 4 years -0.1306% PA 1.7444% PA
For 5 years -0.1306% PA 1.8694% PA
EURO VALUE 06 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA
For 12 Months 0.2244% PA 1.0994% PA
For 2 Years 0.2244% PA 1.5994% PA
For 3 Years 0.2244% PA 1.8494% PA
For 4 years 0.2244% PA 2.0994% PA
For 5 years 0.2244% PA 2.2244% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1822% PA 0.5678% PA
For 12 Months 0.2082% PA 0.6668% PA
For 2 Years 0.2082% PA 1.1668% PA
For 3 Years 0.2082% PA 1.4168% PA
For 4 Years 0.2082% PA 1.6668% PA
For 5 years 0.2082% PA 1.7918% PA