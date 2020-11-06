KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0178% PA 0.7323% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0063% PA 0.7438% PA

For 12 months 0.0831% PA 0.9581% PA

For 2 Years 0.0831% PA 1.4581% PA

For 3 Years 0.0831% PA 1.7081% PA

For 4 years 0.0831% PA 1.9581% PA

For 5 years 0.0831% PA 2.0831% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2063% PA 0.5438% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 12 Months -0.1306% PA 0.7444% PA

For 2 Years -0.1306% PA 1.2444% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1306% PA 1.4944% PA

For 4 years -0.1306% PA 1.7444% PA

For 5 years -0.1306% PA 1.8694% PA

EURO VALUE 06 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA

For 12 Months 0.2244% PA 1.0994% PA

For 2 Years 0.2244% PA 1.5994% PA

For 3 Years 0.2244% PA 1.8494% PA

For 4 years 0.2244% PA 2.0994% PA

For 5 years 0.2244% PA 2.2244% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1822% PA 0.5678% PA

For 12 Months 0.2082% PA 0.6668% PA

For 2 Years 0.2082% PA 1.1668% PA

For 3 Years 0.2082% PA 1.4168% PA

For 4 Years 0.2082% PA 1.6668% PA

For 5 years 0.2082% PA 1.7918% PA