Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0370% PA 0.7130% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0038% PA 0.7463% PA
For 12 months 0.0838% PA 0.9588% PA
For 2 Years 0.0838% PA 1.4588% PA
For 3 Years 0.0838% PA 1.7088% PA
For 4 years 0.0838% PA 1.9588% PA
For 5 years 0.0838% PA 2.0838% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2045% PA 0.5455% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1911% PA 0.5589% PA
For 12 Months -0.1266% PA 0.7484% PA
For 2 Years -0.1266% PA 1.2484% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1266% PA 1.4984% PA
For 4 years -0.1266% PA 1.7484% PA
For 5 years -0.1266% PA 1.8734% PA
EURO VALUE 09 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2747% PA 1.0247% PA
For 12 Months 0.2224% PA 1.0974% PA
For 2 Years 0.2224% PA 1.5974% PA
For 3 Years 0.2224% PA 1.8474% PA
For 4 years 0.2224% PA 2.0974% PA
For 5 years 0.2224% PA 2.2224% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA
For 12 Months 0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA
For 2 Years 0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA
For 3 Years 0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA
For 4 Years 0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA
For 5 years 0.2077% PA 1.7973% PA