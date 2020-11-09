KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0370% PA 0.7130% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0038% PA 0.7463% PA

For 12 months 0.0838% PA 0.9588% PA

For 2 Years 0.0838% PA 1.4588% PA

For 3 Years 0.0838% PA 1.7088% PA

For 4 years 0.0838% PA 1.9588% PA

For 5 years 0.0838% PA 2.0838% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2045% PA 0.5455% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1911% PA 0.5589% PA

For 12 Months -0.1266% PA 0.7484% PA

For 2 Years -0.1266% PA 1.2484% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1266% PA 1.4984% PA

For 4 years -0.1266% PA 1.7484% PA

For 5 years -0.1266% PA 1.8734% PA

EURO VALUE 09 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2747% PA 1.0247% PA

For 12 Months 0.2224% PA 1.0974% PA

For 2 Years 0.2224% PA 1.5974% PA

For 3 Years 0.2224% PA 1.8474% PA

For 4 years 0.2224% PA 2.0974% PA

For 5 years 0.2224% PA 2.2224% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA

For 12 Months 0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA

For 2 Years 0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA

For 3 Years 0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA

For 4 Years 0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA

For 5 years 0.2077% PA 1.7973% PA