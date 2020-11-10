Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0441% PA 0.7059% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0066% PA 0.7434% PA
For 12 months 0.0834% PA 0.9584% PA
For 2 Years 0.0834% PA 1.4584% PA
For 3 Years 0.0834% PA 1.7084% PA
For 4 years 0.0834% PA 1.9584% PA
For 5 years 0.0834% PA 2.0834% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2054% PA 0.5446% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1844% PA 0.5656% PA
For 12 Months -0.1275% PA 0.7475% PA
For 2 Years -0.1275% PA 1.2475% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1275% PA 1.4975% PA
For 4 years -0.1275% PA 1.7475% PA
For 5 years -0.1275% PA 1.8725% PA
EURO VALUE 10 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2884% PA 1.0384% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2740% PA 1.0240% PA
For 12 Months 0.2214% PA 1.0964% PA
For 2 Years 0.2214% PA 1.5964% PA
For 3 Years 0.2214% PA 1.8464% PA
For 4 years 0.2214% PA 2.0964% PA
For 5 years 0.2214% PA 2.2214% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA
For 12 Months 0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA
For 2 Years 0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA
For 3 Years 0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA
For 4 Years 0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA
For 5 years 0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA