KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0441% PA 0.7059% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0066% PA 0.7434% PA

For 12 months 0.0834% PA 0.9584% PA

For 2 Years 0.0834% PA 1.4584% PA

For 3 Years 0.0834% PA 1.7084% PA

For 4 years 0.0834% PA 1.9584% PA

For 5 years 0.0834% PA 2.0834% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2054% PA 0.5446% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1844% PA 0.5656% PA

For 12 Months -0.1275% PA 0.7475% PA

For 2 Years -0.1275% PA 1.2475% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1275% PA 1.4975% PA

For 4 years -0.1275% PA 1.7475% PA

For 5 years -0.1275% PA 1.8725% PA

EURO VALUE 10 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2884% PA 1.0384% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2740% PA 1.0240% PA

For 12 Months 0.2214% PA 1.0964% PA

For 2 Years 0.2214% PA 1.5964% PA

For 3 Years 0.2214% PA 1.8464% PA

For 4 years 0.2214% PA 2.0964% PA

For 5 years 0.2214% PA 2.2214% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA

For 12 Months 0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA

For 2 Years 0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA

For 3 Years 0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA

For 4 Years 0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA

For 5 years 0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA