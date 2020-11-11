KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Nov, 11, (Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0450% PA 0.7050% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0083% PA 0.7418% PA

For 12 months 0.0825% PA 0.9575% PA

For 2 Years 0.0825% PA 1.4575% PA

For 3 Years 0.0825% PA 1.7075% PA

For 4 years 0.0825% PA 1.9575% PA

For 5 years 0.0825% PA 2.0825% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2071% PA 0.5429% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1858% PA 0.5643% PA

For 12 Months -0.1279% PA 0.7471% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1279% PA 1.2471% PA

For 3 Years -0.1279% PA 1.4971% PA

For 4 years -0.1279% PA 1.7471% PA

For 5 years -0.1279% PA 1.8721% PA

EURO VALUE 11 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2914% PA 1.0414% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA

For 12 Months 0.2229% PA 1.0979% PA

For 2 Years 0.2229% PA 1.5979% PA

For 3 Years 0.2229% PA 1.8479% PA

For 4 years 0.2229% PA 2.0979% PA

For 5 years 0.2229% PA 2.2229% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA

For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA

For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA

For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA

For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA

For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA