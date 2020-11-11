Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Nov, 11, (Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0450% PA 0.7050% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0083% PA 0.7418% PA
For 12 months 0.0825% PA 0.9575% PA
For 2 Years 0.0825% PA 1.4575% PA
For 3 Years 0.0825% PA 1.7075% PA
For 4 years 0.0825% PA 1.9575% PA
For 5 years 0.0825% PA 2.0825% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2071% PA 0.5429% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1858% PA 0.5643% PA
For 12 Months -0.1279% PA 0.7471% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1279% PA 1.2471% PA
For 3 Years -0.1279% PA 1.4971% PA
For 4 years -0.1279% PA 1.7471% PA
For 5 years -0.1279% PA 1.8721% PA
EURO VALUE 11 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2914% PA 1.0414% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA
For 12 Months 0.2229% PA 1.0979% PA
For 2 Years 0.2229% PA 1.5979% PA
For 3 Years 0.2229% PA 1.8479% PA
For 4 years 0.2229% PA 2.0979% PA
For 5 years 0.2229% PA 2.2229% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA
For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA
For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA
For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA
For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA
For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA