Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0450% PA 0.7050% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0083% PA 0.7418% PA
For 12 months 0.0825% PA 0.9575% PA
For 2 Years 0.0825% PA 1.4575% PA
For 3 Years 0.0825% PA 1.7075% PA
For 4 years 0.0825% PA 1.9575% PA
For 5 years 0.0825% PA 2.0825% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2054% PA 0.5446% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1811% PA 0.5689% PA
For 12 Months -0.1120% PA 0.7630% PA
For 2 Years -0.1120% PA 1.2630% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1120% PA 1.5130% PA
For 4 years -0.1120% PA 1.7630% PA
For 5 years -0.1120% PA 1.8880% PA
EURO VALUE 12 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2674% PA 1.0174% PA
For 12 Months 0.2057% PA 1.0807% PA
For 2 Years 0.2057% PA 1.5807% PA
For 3 Years 0.2057% PA 1.8307% PA
For 4 years 0.2057% PA 2.0807% PA
For 5 years 0.2057% PA 2.2057% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA
For 12 Months 0.2015% PA 0.6735% PA
For 2 Years 0.2015% PA 1.1735% PA
For 3 Years 0.2015% PA 1.4235% PA
For 4 Years 0.2015% PA 1.6735% PA
For 5 years 0.2015% PA 1.7985% PA