KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0450% PA 0.7050% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0083% PA 0.7418% PA

For 12 months 0.0825% PA 0.9575% PA

For 2 Years 0.0825% PA 1.4575% PA

For 3 Years 0.0825% PA 1.7075% PA

For 4 years 0.0825% PA 1.9575% PA

For 5 years 0.0825% PA 2.0825% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2054% PA 0.5446% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1811% PA 0.5689% PA

For 12 Months -0.1120% PA 0.7630% PA

For 2 Years -0.1120% PA 1.2630% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1120% PA 1.5130% PA

For 4 years -0.1120% PA 1.7630% PA

For 5 years -0.1120% PA 1.8880% PA

EURO VALUE 12 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2674% PA 1.0174% PA

For 12 Months 0.2057% PA 1.0807% PA

For 2 Years 0.2057% PA 1.5807% PA

For 3 Years 0.2057% PA 1.8307% PA

For 4 years 0.2057% PA 2.0807% PA

For 5 years 0.2057% PA 2.2057% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA

For 12 Months 0.2015% PA 0.6735% PA

For 2 Years 0.2015% PA 1.1735% PA

For 3 Years 0.2015% PA 1.4235% PA

For 4 Years 0.2015% PA 1.6735% PA

For 5 years 0.2015% PA 1.7985% PA