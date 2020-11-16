Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0290% PA 0.7210% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0014% PA 0.7514% PA
For 12 months 0.0905% PA 0.9655% PA
For 2 Years 0.0905% PA 1.4655% PA
For 3 Years 0.0905% PA 1.7155% PA
For 4 years 0.0905% PA 1.9655% PA
For 5 years 0.0905% PA 2.0905% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2071% PA 0.5429% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5678% PA
For 12 Months -0.1125% PA 0.7625% PA
For 2 Years -0.1125% PA 1.2625% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1125% PA 1.5125% PA
For 4 years -0.1125% PA 1.7625% PA
For 5 years -0.1125% PA 1.8875% PA
EURO VALUE 16 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2619% PA 1.0119% PA
For 12 Months 0.2046% PA 1.0796% PA
For 2 Years 0.2046% PA 1.5796% PA
For 3 Years 0.2046% PA 1.8296% PA
For 4 years 0.2046% PA 2.0796% PA
For 5 years 0.2046% PA 2.2046% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1898% PA 0.5602% PA
For 12 Months 0.2027% PA 0.6723% PA
For 2 Years 0.2027% PA 1.1723% PA
For 3 Years 0.2027% PA 1.4223% PA
For 4 Years 0.2027% PA 1.6723% PA
For 5 years 0.2027% PA 1.7973% PA