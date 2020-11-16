KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0290% PA 0.7210% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0014% PA 0.7514% PA

For 12 months 0.0905% PA 0.9655% PA

For 2 Years 0.0905% PA 1.4655% PA

For 3 Years 0.0905% PA 1.7155% PA

For 4 years 0.0905% PA 1.9655% PA

For 5 years 0.0905% PA 2.0905% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2071% PA 0.5429% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5678% PA

For 12 Months -0.1125% PA 0.7625% PA

For 2 Years -0.1125% PA 1.2625% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1125% PA 1.5125% PA

For 4 years -0.1125% PA 1.7625% PA

For 5 years -0.1125% PA 1.8875% PA

EURO VALUE 16 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2619% PA 1.0119% PA

For 12 Months 0.2046% PA 1.0796% PA

For 2 Years 0.2046% PA 1.5796% PA

For 3 Years 0.2046% PA 1.8296% PA

For 4 years 0.2046% PA 2.0796% PA

For 5 years 0.2046% PA 2.2046% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1898% PA 0.5602% PA

For 12 Months 0.2027% PA 0.6723% PA

For 2 Years 0.2027% PA 1.1723% PA

For 3 Years 0.2027% PA 1.4223% PA

For 4 Years 0.2027% PA 1.6723% PA

For 5 years 0.2027% PA 1.7973% PA