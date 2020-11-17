(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0280% PA 0.7220% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA

For 12 months 0.0894% PA 0.9644% PA

For 2 Years 0.0894% PA 1.4644% PA

For 3 Years 0.0894% PA 1.7144% PA

For 4 years 0.0894% PA 1.9644% PA

For 5 years 0.0894% PA 2.0894% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2036% PA 0.5464% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1833% PA 0.5668% PA

For 12 Months -0.1140% PA 0.7610% PA

For 2 Years -0.1140% PA 1.2610% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1140% PA 1.5110% PA

For 4 years -0.1140% PA 1.7610% PA

For 5 years -0.1140% PA 1.8860% PA

EURO VALUE 17 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2886% PA 1.0386% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2621% PA 1.0121% PA

For 12 Months 0.2059% PA 1.0809% PA

For 2 Years 0.2059% PA 1.5809% PA

For 3 Years 0.2059% PA 1.8309% PA

For 4 years 0.2059% PA 2.0809% PA

For 5 years 0.2059% PA 2.2059% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1882% PA 0.5618% PA

For 12 Months 0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years 0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years 0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years 0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years 0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA