Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0296% PA 0.7204% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0010% PA 0.7204% PA
For 12 months 0.0896% PA 0.9646% PA
For 2 Years 0.0896% PA 1.4646% PA
For 3 Years 0.0896% PA 1.7146% PA
For 4 years 0.0896% PA 1.9646% PA
For 5 years 0.0896% PA 2.0896% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2023% PA 0.5478% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1824% PA 0.5676% PA
For 12 Months -0.1174% PA 0.7576% PA
For 2 Years -0.1174% PA 1.2576% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1174% PA 1.5076% PA
For 4 years -0.1174% PA 1.7576% PA
For 5 years -0.1174% PA 1.8826% PA
EURO VALUE 18 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2897% PA 1.0397% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2657% PA 1.0157% PA
For 12 Months 0.2071% PA 1.0821% PA
For 2 Years 0.2071% PA 1.5821% PA
For 3 Years 0.2071% PA 1.8321% PA
For 4 years 0.2071% PA 2.0821% PA
For 5 years 0.2071% PA 2.2071% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA
For 12 Months 0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years 0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years 0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years 0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years 0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA