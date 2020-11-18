(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0296% PA 0.7204% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0010% PA 0.7204% PA

For 12 months 0.0896% PA 0.9646% PA

For 2 Years 0.0896% PA 1.4646% PA

For 3 Years 0.0896% PA 1.7146% PA

For 4 years 0.0896% PA 1.9646% PA

For 5 years 0.0896% PA 2.0896% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2023% PA 0.5478% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1824% PA 0.5676% PA

For 12 Months -0.1174% PA 0.7576% PA

For 2 Years -0.1174% PA 1.2576% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1174% PA 1.5076% PA

For 4 years -0.1174% PA 1.7576% PA

For 5 years -0.1174% PA 1.8826% PA

EURO VALUE 18 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2897% PA 1.0397% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2657% PA 1.0157% PA

For 12 Months 0.2071% PA 1.0821% PA

For 2 Years 0.2071% PA 1.5821% PA

For 3 Years 0.2071% PA 1.8321% PA

For 4 years 0.2071% PA 2.0821% PA

For 5 years 0.2071% PA 2.2071% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA

For 12 Months 0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years 0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years 0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years 0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years 0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA