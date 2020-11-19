KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0190% PA 0.7310% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0080% PA 0.7580% PA

For 12 months 0.0888% PA 0.9638% PA

For 2 Years 0.0888% PA 1.4638% PA

For 3 Years 0.0888% PA 1.7138% PA

For 4 years 0.0888% PA 1.9638% PA

For 5 years 0.0888% PA 2.0888% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2024% PA 0.5476% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1826% PA 0.5674% PA

For 12 Months -0.1169% PA 0.7581% PA

For 2 Years -0.1169% PA 1.2581% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1169% PA 1.5081% PA

For 4 years -0.1169% PA 1.7581% PA

For 5 years -0.1169% PA 1.8831% PA

EURO VALUE 19 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2963% PA 1.0463% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2676% PA 1.0176% PA

For 12 Months 0.2180% PA 1.0930% PA

For 2 Years 0.2180% PA 1.5930% PA

For 3 Years 0.2180% PA 1.8430% PA

For 4 years 0.2180% PA 2.0930% PA

For 5 years 0.2180% PA 2.2180% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1495% PA 0.6005% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1917% PA 0.5583% PA

For 12 Months 0.1972% PA 0.6778% PA

For 2 Years 0.1972% PA 1.1778% PA

For 3 Years 0.1972% PA 1.4278% PA

For 4 Years 0.1972% PA 1.6778% PA

For 5 years 0.1972% PA 1.8028% PA