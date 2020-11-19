Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0190% PA 0.7310% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0080% PA 0.7580% PA
For 12 months 0.0888% PA 0.9638% PA
For 2 Years 0.0888% PA 1.4638% PA
For 3 Years 0.0888% PA 1.7138% PA
For 4 years 0.0888% PA 1.9638% PA
For 5 years 0.0888% PA 2.0888% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2024% PA 0.5476% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1826% PA 0.5674% PA
For 12 Months -0.1169% PA 0.7581% PA
For 2 Years -0.1169% PA 1.2581% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1169% PA 1.5081% PA
For 4 years -0.1169% PA 1.7581% PA
For 5 years -0.1169% PA 1.8831% PA
EURO VALUE 19 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2963% PA 1.0463% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2676% PA 1.0176% PA
For 12 Months 0.2180% PA 1.0930% PA
For 2 Years 0.2180% PA 1.5930% PA
For 3 Years 0.2180% PA 1.8430% PA
For 4 years 0.2180% PA 2.0930% PA
For 5 years 0.2180% PA 2.2180% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1495% PA 0.6005% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1917% PA 0.5583% PA
For 12 Months 0.1972% PA 0.6778% PA
For 2 Years 0.1972% PA 1.1778% PA
For 3 Years 0.1972% PA 1.4278% PA
For 4 Years 0.1972% PA 1.6778% PA
For 5 years 0.1972% PA 1.8028% PA