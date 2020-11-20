Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0263% PA 0.7238% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0069% PA 0.7569% PA
For 12 months 0.0888% PA 0.9638% PA
For 2 Years 0.0888% PA 1.4638% PA
For 3 Years 0.0888% PA 1.7138% PA
For 4 years 0.0888% PA 1.9638% PA
For 5 years 0.0888% PA 2.0888% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2021% PA 0.5479% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA
For 12 Months -0.1181% PA 0.7569% PA
For 2 Years -0.1181% PA 1.2569% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1181% PA 1.5069% PA
For 4 years -0.1181% PA 1.7569% PA
For 5 years -0.1181% PA 1.8819% PA
EURO VALUE 20 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2954% PA 1.0454% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2699% PA 1.0199% PA
For 12 Months 0.2176% PA 1.0926% PA
For 2 Years 0.2176% PA 1.5926% PA
For 3 Years 0.2176% PA 1.8426% PA
For 4 years 0.2176% PA 2.0926% PA
For 5 years 0.2176% PA 2.2176% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1495% PA 0.6005% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA
For 12 Months 0.1957% PA 0.6793% PA
For 2 Years 0.1957% PA 1.1793% PA
For 3 Years 0.1957% PA 1.4293% PA
For 4 Years 0.1957% PA 1.6793% PA
For 5 years 0.1957% PA 1.8043% PA