KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0263% PA 0.7238% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0069% PA 0.7569% PA

For 12 months 0.0888% PA 0.9638% PA

For 2 Years 0.0888% PA 1.4638% PA

For 3 Years 0.0888% PA 1.7138% PA

For 4 years 0.0888% PA 1.9638% PA

For 5 years 0.0888% PA 2.0888% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2021% PA 0.5479% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA

For 12 Months -0.1181% PA 0.7569% PA

For 2 Years -0.1181% PA 1.2569% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1181% PA 1.5069% PA

For 4 years -0.1181% PA 1.7569% PA

For 5 years -0.1181% PA 1.8819% PA

EURO VALUE 20 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2954% PA 1.0454% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2699% PA 1.0199% PA

For 12 Months 0.2176% PA 1.0926% PA

For 2 Years 0.2176% PA 1.5926% PA

For 3 Years 0.2176% PA 1.8426% PA

For 4 years 0.2176% PA 2.0926% PA

For 5 years 0.2176% PA 2.2176% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1495% PA 0.6005% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA

For 12 Months 0.1957% PA 0.6793% PA

For 2 Years 0.1957% PA 1.1793% PA

For 3 Years 0.1957% PA 1.4293% PA

For 4 Years 0.1957% PA 1.6793% PA

For 5 years 0.1957% PA 1.8043% PA