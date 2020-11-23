(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0374% PA 0.7126% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0055% PA 0.7555% PA

For 12 months 0.0886% PA 0.9636% PA

For 2 Years 0.0886% PA 1.4636% PA

For 3 Years 0.0886% PA 1.7136% PA

For 4 years 0.0886% PA 1.9636% PA

For 5 years 0.0886% PA 2.0886% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2029% PA 0.5471% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1885% PA 0.5615% PA

For 12 Months -0.1145% PA 0.7605% PA

For 2 Years -0.1145% PA 1.2605% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1145% PA 1.5105% PA

For 4 years -0.1145% PA 1.7605% PA

For 5 years -0.1145% PA 1.8855% PA

EURO VALUE 23 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2933% PA 1.0433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2689% PA 1.0189% PA

For 12 Months 0.2176% PA 1.0926% PA

For 2 Years 0.2176% PA 1.5926% PA

For 3 Years 0.2176% PA 1.8426% PA

For 4 years 0.2176% PA 2.0926% PA

For 5 years 0.2176% PA 2.2176% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1482% PA 0.6018% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA

For 12 Months 0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA

For 2 Years 0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA

For 3 Years 0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA

For 4 Years 0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA

For 5 years 0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA