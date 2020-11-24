Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0451% PA 0.7049% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0013% PA 0.7488% PA
For 12 months 0.0865% PA 0.9615% PA
For 2 Years 0.0865% PA 1.4615% PA
For 3 Years 0.0865% PA 1.7115% PA
For 4 years 0.0865% PA 1.9615% PA
For 5 years 0.0865% PA 2.0865% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1990% PA 0.5510% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1889% PA 0.5611% PA
For 12 Months -0.1155% PA 0.7595% PA
For 2 Years -0.1155% PA 1.2595% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1155% PA 1.5095% PA
For 4 years -0.1155% PA 1.7595% PA
For 5 years -0.1155% PA 1.8845% PA
EURO VALUE 24 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2689% PA 1.0189% PA
For 12 Months 0.2189% PA 1.0939% PA
For 2 Years 0.2189% PA 1.5939% PA
For 3 Years 0.2189% PA 1.8439% PA
For 4 years 0.2189% PA 2.0939% PA
For 5 years 0.2189% PA 2.2189% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1482% PA 0.6018% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA
For 12 Months 0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA
For 2 Years 0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA
For 3 Years 0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA
For 4 Years 0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA
For 5 years 0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA