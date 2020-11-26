Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0178% PA 0.7323% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0045% PA 0.7545% PA
For 12 months 0.0856% PA 0.9606% PA
For 2 Years 0.0856% PA 1.4606% PA
For 3 Years 0.0856% PA 1.7106% PA
For 4 years 0.0856% PA 1.9606% PA
For 5 years 0.0856% PA 2.0856% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5628% PA
For 12 Months -0.1200% PA 0.7550% PA
For 2 Years -0.1200% PA 1.2550% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1200% PA 1.5050% PA
For 4 years -0.1200% PA 1.7550% PA
For 5 years -0.1200% PA 1.8800% PA
EURO VALUE 26 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2981% PA 1.0481% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2691% PA 1.0191% PA
For 12 Months 0.2206% PA 1.0956% PA
For 2 Years 0.2206% PA 1.5956% PA
For 3 Years 0.2206% PA 1.8456% PA
For 4 years 0.2206% PA 2.0956% PA
For 5 years 0.2206% PA 2.2206% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1468% PA 0.6032% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA
For 12 Months 0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA
For 2 Years 0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA
For 3 Years 0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA
For 4 Years 0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA
For 5 years 0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA