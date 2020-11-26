KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0178% PA 0.7323% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0045% PA 0.7545% PA

For 12 months 0.0856% PA 0.9606% PA

For 2 Years 0.0856% PA 1.4606% PA

For 3 Years 0.0856% PA 1.7106% PA

For 4 years 0.0856% PA 1.9606% PA

For 5 years 0.0856% PA 2.0856% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5628% PA

For 12 Months -0.1200% PA 0.7550% PA

For 2 Years -0.1200% PA 1.2550% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1200% PA 1.5050% PA

For 4 years -0.1200% PA 1.7550% PA

For 5 years -0.1200% PA 1.8800% PA

EURO VALUE 26 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2981% PA 1.0481% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2691% PA 1.0191% PA

For 12 Months 0.2206% PA 1.0956% PA

For 2 Years 0.2206% PA 1.5956% PA

For 3 Years 0.2206% PA 1.8456% PA

For 4 years 0.2206% PA 2.0956% PA

For 5 years 0.2206% PA 2.2206% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1468% PA 0.6032% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA

For 12 Months 0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA

For 2 Years 0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA

For 3 Years 0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA

For 4 Years 0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA

For 5 years 0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA