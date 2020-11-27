Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0178% PA 0.7323% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0045% PA 0.7545% PA
For 12 months 0.0856% PA 0.9606% PA
For 2 Years 0.0856% PA 1.4606% PA
For 3 Years 0.0856% PA 1.7106% PA
For 4 years 0.0856% PA 1.9606% PA
For 5 years 0.0856% PA 2.0856% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1868% PA 0.5633% PA
For 12 Months -0.1143% PA 0.7608% PA
For 2 Years -0.1143% PA 1.2608% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1143% PA 1.5108% PA
For 4 years -0.1143% PA 1.7608% PA
For 5 years -0.1143% PA 1.8858% PA
EURO VALUE 27 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2663% PA 1.0163% PA
For 12 Months 0.2230% PA 1.0980% PA
For 2 Years 0.2230% PA 1.5980% PA
For 3 Years 0.2230% PA 1.8480% PA
For 4 years 0.2230% PA 2.0980% PA
For 5 years 0.2230% PA 2.2230% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1457% PA 0.6043% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA
For 12 Months 0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years 0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years 0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years 0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years 0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA