Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 01 (Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0246% PA 0.7254% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0804% PA 0.7574% PA
For 12 months 0.0804% PA 0.9554% PA
For 2 Years 0.0804% PA 1.4554% PA
For 3 Years 0.0804% PA 1.7054% PA
For 4 years 0.0804% PA 1.9554% PA
For 5 years 0.0804% PA 2.0804% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2085% PA 0.5415% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1871% PA 0.5629% PA
For 12 Months -0.1169% PA 0.7581% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1169% PA 1.2581% PA
For 3 Years -0.1169% PA 1.5081% PA
For 4 years -0.1169% PA 1.7581% PA
For 5 years -0.1169% PA 1.8831% PA
EURO VALUE 01 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2953% PA 1.0453% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2651% PA 1.0151% PA
For 12 Months 0.2274% PA 1.1024% PA
For 2 Years 0.2274% PA 1.6024% PA
For 3 Years 0.2274% PA 1.8524% PA
For 4 years 0.2274% PA 2.1024% PA
For 5 years 0.2274% PA 2.2274% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA
For 12 Months 0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA
For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA
For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA
For 4 Years 0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA
For 5 years 0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA