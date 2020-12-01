KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 01 (Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0246% PA 0.7254% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0804% PA 0.7574% PA

For 12 months 0.0804% PA 0.9554% PA

For 2 Years 0.0804% PA 1.4554% PA

For 3 Years 0.0804% PA 1.7054% PA

For 4 years 0.0804% PA 1.9554% PA

For 5 years 0.0804% PA 2.0804% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2085% PA 0.5415% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1871% PA 0.5629% PA

For 12 Months -0.1169% PA 0.7581% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1169% PA 1.2581% PA

For 3 Years -0.1169% PA 1.5081% PA

For 4 years -0.1169% PA 1.7581% PA

For 5 years -0.1169% PA 1.8831% PA

EURO VALUE 01 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2953% PA 1.0453% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2651% PA 1.0151% PA

For 12 Months 0.2274% PA 1.1024% PA

For 2 Years 0.2274% PA 1.6024% PA

For 3 Years 0.2274% PA 1.8524% PA

For 4 years 0.2274% PA 2.1024% PA

For 5 years 0.2274% PA 2.2274% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1858% PA 0.5642% PA

For 12 Months 0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA

For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA

For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA

For 4 Years 0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA

For 5 years 0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA