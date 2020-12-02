Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0224% PA 0.7276% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0050% PA 0.7550% PA
For 12 months 0.0803% PA 0.9553% PA
For 2 Years 0.0803% PA 1.4553% PA
For 3 Years 0.0803% PA 1.7053% PA
For 4 years 0.0803% PA 1.9553% PA
For 5 years 0.0803% PA 2.0803% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2054% PA 0.5446% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1856% PA 0.5644% PA
For 12 Months -0.1206% PA 0.7544% PA
For 2 Years -0.1206% PA 1.2544% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1206% PA 1.5044% PA
For 4 years -0.1206% PA 1.7544% PA
For 5 years -0.1206% PA 1.8794% PA
EURO VALUE 02 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3016% PA 1.0516% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2671% PA 1.0171% PA
For 12 Months 0.2281% PA 1.1031% PA
For 2 Years 0.2281% PA 1.6031% PA
For 3 Years 0.2281% PA 1.8531% PA
For 4 years 0.2281% PA 2.1031% PA
For 5 years 0.2281% PA 2.2281% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1330% PA 0.6170% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 12 Months 0.1972% PA 0.6778% PA
For 2 Years 0.1972% PA 1.1778% PA
For 3 Years 0.1972% PA 1.4278% PA
For 4 Years 0.1972% PA 1.6778% PA
For 5 years 0.1972% PA 1.8028% PA