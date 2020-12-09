Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Dec 09 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2020): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0196% PA 0.7304% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0031% PA 0.7531% PA
For 12 months 0.0883% PA 0.9633% PA
For 2 Years 0.0883% PA 1.4633% PA
For 3 Years 0.0883% PA 1.7133% PA
For 4 years 0.0883% PA 1.9633% PA
For 5 years 0.0883% PA 2.0883% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2176% PA 0.5324% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2058% PA 0.5443% PA
For 12 Months -0.1366% PA 0.7384% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1366% PA 1.2384% PA
For 3 Years -0.1366% PA 1.4884% PA
For 4 years -0.1366% PA 1.7384% PA
For 5 years -0.1366% PA 1.8634% PA
EURO VALUE 09 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3061% PA 1.0561% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA
For 12 Months 0.2370% PA 1.1120% PA
For 2 Years 0.2370% PA 1.6120% PA
For 3 Years 0.2370% PA 1.8620% PA
For 4 years 0.2370% PA 2.1120% PA
For 5 years 0.2370% PA 2.2370% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1515% PA 0.5985% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1912% PA 0.5588% PA
For 12 Months 0.1927% PA 0.6823% PA
For 2 Years 0.1927% PA 1.1823% PA
For 3 Years 0.1927% PA 1.4323% PA
For 4 Years 0.1927% PA 1.6823% PA
For 5 years 0.1927% PA 1.8073% PA