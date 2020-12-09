KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 09 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0196% PA 0.7304% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0031% PA 0.7531% PA

For 12 months 0.0883% PA 0.9633% PA

For 2 Years 0.0883% PA 1.4633% PA

For 3 Years 0.0883% PA 1.7133% PA

For 4 years 0.0883% PA 1.9633% PA

For 5 years 0.0883% PA 2.0883% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2176% PA 0.5324% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2058% PA 0.5443% PA

For 12 Months -0.1366% PA 0.7384% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1366% PA 1.2384% PA

For 3 Years -0.1366% PA 1.4884% PA

For 4 years -0.1366% PA 1.7384% PA

For 5 years -0.1366% PA 1.8634% PA

EURO VALUE 09 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3061% PA 1.0561% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA

For 12 Months 0.2370% PA 1.1120% PA

For 2 Years 0.2370% PA 1.6120% PA

For 3 Years 0.2370% PA 1.8620% PA

For 4 years 0.2370% PA 2.1120% PA

For 5 years 0.2370% PA 2.2370% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1515% PA 0.5985% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1912% PA 0.5588% PA

For 12 Months 0.1927% PA 0.6823% PA

For 2 Years 0.1927% PA 1.1823% PA

For 3 Years 0.1927% PA 1.4323% PA

For 4 Years 0.1927% PA 1.6823% PA

For 5 years 0.1927% PA 1.8073% PA