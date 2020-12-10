KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0200% PA 0.7300% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0034% PA 0.7534% PA

For 12 months 0.0873% PA 0.9623% PA

For 2 Years 0.0873% PA 1.4623% PA

For 3 Years 0.0873% PA 1.7123% PA

For 4 years 0.0873% PA 1.9623% PA

For 5 years 0.0873% PA 2.0873% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2189% PA 0.5311% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2068% PA 0.5443% PA

For 12 Months -0.1405% PA 0.7384% PA

For 2 Years -0.1405% PA 1.2384% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1405% PA 1.4845% PA

For 4 years -0.1405% PA 1.7345% PA

For 5 years -0.1405% PA 1.8595% PA

EURO VALUE 09 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3184% PA 1.0684% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA

For 12 Months 0.2451% PA 1.1201% PA

For 2 Years 0.2451% PA 1.6201% PA

For 3 Years 0.2451% PA 1.8701% PA

For 4 years 0.2451% PA 2.1201% PA

For 5 years 0.2451% PA 2.2451% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1470% PA 0.6030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA

For 12 Months 0.1958% PA 0.6792% PA

For 2 Years 0.1958% PA 1.1792% PA

For 3 Years 0.1958% PA 1.4292% PA

For 4 Years 0.1958% PA 1.6792% PA

For 5 years 0.1958% PA 1.8042% PA