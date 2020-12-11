Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0294% PA 0.7206% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0007% PA 0.7508% PA
For 12 months 0.0859% PA 0.9609% PA
For 2 Years 0.0859% PA 1.4609% PA
For 3 Years 0.0859% PA 1.7109% PA
For 4 years 0.0859% PA 1.9609% PA
For 5 years 0.0859% PA 2.0859% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2131% PA 0.5369% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2105% PA 0.5395% PA
For 12 Months -0.1378% PA 0.7373% PA
For 2 Years -0.1378% PA 1.2373% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1378% PA 1.4873% PA
For 4 years -0.1378% PA 1.7373% PA
For 5 years -0.1378% PA 1.8623% PA
EURO VALUE 11 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3186% PA 1.0686% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2837% PA 1.0337% PA
For 12 Months 0.2470% PA 1.1220% PA
For 2 Years 0.2470% PA 1.6220% PA
For 3 Years 0.2470% PA 1.8720% PA
For 4 years 0.2470% PA 2.1220% PA
For 5 years 0.2470% PA 2.2470% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1883% PA 0.5617% PA
For 12 Months 0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA
For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA
For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA
For 4 Years 0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA
For 5 years 0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA