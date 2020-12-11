(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0294% PA 0.7206% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0007% PA 0.7508% PA

For 12 months 0.0859% PA 0.9609% PA

For 2 Years 0.0859% PA 1.4609% PA

For 3 Years 0.0859% PA 1.7109% PA

For 4 years 0.0859% PA 1.9609% PA

For 5 years 0.0859% PA 2.0859% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2131% PA 0.5369% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2105% PA 0.5395% PA

For 12 Months -0.1378% PA 0.7373% PA

For 2 Years -0.1378% PA 1.2373% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1378% PA 1.4873% PA

For 4 years -0.1378% PA 1.7373% PA

For 5 years -0.1378% PA 1.8623% PA

EURO VALUE 11 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3186% PA 1.0686% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2837% PA 1.0337% PA

For 12 Months 0.2470% PA 1.1220% PA

For 2 Years 0.2470% PA 1.6220% PA

For 3 Years 0.2470% PA 1.8720% PA

For 4 years 0.2470% PA 2.1220% PA

For 5 years 0.2470% PA 2.2470% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1883% PA 0.5617% PA

For 12 Months 0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA

For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA

For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA

For 4 Years 0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA

For 5 years 0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA