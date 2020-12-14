Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0305% PA 0.7195% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0053% PA 0.7448% PA
For 12 months 0.0845% PA 0.9595% PA
For 2 Years 0.0845% PA 1.4595% PA
For 3 Years 0.0845% PA 1.7095% PA
For 4 years 0.0845% PA 1.9595% PA
For 5 years 0.0845% PA 2.0845% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2116% PA 0.5384% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2141% PA 0.5359% PA
For 12 Months -0.1478% PA 0.7273% PA
For 2 Years -0.1478% PA 1.2273% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1478% PA 1.4773% PA
For 4 years -0.1478% PA 1.7273% PA
For 5 years -0.1478% PA 1.8523% PA
EURO VALUE 14 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA
For 12 Months 0.2510% PA 1.1260% PA
For 2 Years 0.2510% PA 1.6260% PA
For 3 Years 0.2510% PA 1.8760% PA
For 4 years 0.2510% PA 2.1260% PA
For 5 years 0.2510% PA 2.2510% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1487% PA 0.5585% PA
For 12 Months 0.1915% PA 0.6782% PA
For 2 Years 0.1968% PA 1.1782% PA
For 3 Years 0.1968% PA 1.4282% PA
For 4 Years 0.1968% PA 1.6782% PA
For 5 years 0.1968% PA 1.8032% PA