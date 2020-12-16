(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0308% PA 0.7193% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0029% PA 0.7471% PA

For 12 months 0.0849% PA 0.9599% PA

For 2 Years 0.0849% PA 1.4599% PA

For 3 Years 0.0849% PA 1.7099% PA

For 4 years 0.0849% PA 1.9599% PA

For 5 years 0.0849% PA 2.0849% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2094% PA 0.5406% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2141% PA 0.5359% PA

For 12 Months -0.1530% PA 0.7220% PA

For 2 Years -0.1530% PA 1.2220% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1530% PA 1.4720% PA

For 4 years -0.1530% PA 1.7220% PA

For 5 years -0.1530% PA 1.8470% PA

EURO VALUE 16 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3154% PA 1.0654% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2854% PA 1.0354% PA

For 12 Months 0.2481% PA 1.1231% PA

For 2 Years 0.2481% PA 1.6231% PA

For 3 Years 0.2481% PA 1.8731% PA

For 4 years 0.2481% PA 2.1231% PA

For 5 years 0.2481% PA 2.2481% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1487% PA 0.6013% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA

For 12 Months 0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years 0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years 0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years 0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years 0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA