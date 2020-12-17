Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0213% PA 0.7288% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0017% PA 0.7518% PA
For 12 months 0.0813% PA 0.9563% PA
For 2 Years 0.0813% PA 1.4563% PA
For 3 Years 0.0813% PA 1.7063% PA
For 4 years 0.0813% PA 1.9563% PA
For 5 years 0.0813% PA 2.0813% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2074% PA 0.5426% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2116% PA 0.5384% PA
For 12 Months -0.1444% PA 0.7306% PA
For 2 Years -0.1444% PA 1.2306% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1444% PA 1.4806% PA
For 4 years -0.1444% PA 1.7306% PA
For 5 years -0.1444% PA 1.8556% PA
EURO VALUE 17 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3180% PA 1.0680% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2831% PA 1.0331% PA
For 12 Months 0.2470% PA 1.1220% PA
For 2 Years 0.2470% PA 1.6220% PA
For 3 Years 0.2470% PA 1.8720% PA
For 4 years 0.2470% PA 2.1220% PA
For 5 years 0.2470% PA 2.2470% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1512% PA 0.5988% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1962% PA 0.5538% PA
For 12 Months 0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA
For 2 Years 0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA
For 3 Years 0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA
For 4 Years 0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA
For 5 years 0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA