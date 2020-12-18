(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0136% PA 0.7364% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0055% PA 0.7555% PA

For 12 months 0.0831% PA 0.9581% PA

For 2 Years 0.0831% PA 1.4581% PA

For 3 Years 0.0831% PA 1.7081% PA

For 4 years 0.0831% PA 1.9581% PA

For 5 years 0.0831% PA 2.0831% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2078% PA 0.5423% PA

For 12 Months -0.1354% PA 0.7396% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1354% PA 1.2396% PA

For 3 Years -0.1354% PA 1.4896% PA

For 4 years -0.1354% PA 1.7396% PA

For 5 years -0.1354% PA 1.8646% PA

EURO VALUE 18 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3159% PA 1.0659% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2880% PA 1.0380% PA

For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA

For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA

For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA

For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA

For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1520% PA 0.5980% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1905% PA 0.5595% PA

For 12 Months 0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA

For 2 Years 0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA

For 3 Years 0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA

For 4 Years 0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA

For 5 years 0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA