Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0114% PA 0.7386% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0100% PA 0.7600% PA
For 12 months 0.0839% PA 0.9589% PA
For 2 Years 0.0839% PA 1.4589% PA
For 3 Years 0.0839% PA 1.7089% PA
For 4 years 0.0839% PA 1.9589% PA
For 5 years 0.0839% PA 2.0839% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2128% PA 0.5373% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2156% PA 0.5344% PA
For 12 Months -0.1385% PA 0.7365% PA
For 2 Years -0.1385% PA 1.2365% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1385% PA 1.4865% PA
For 4 years -0.1385% PA 1.7365% PA
For 5 years -0.1385% PA 1.8615% PA
EURO VALUE 21 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3191% PA 1.0691% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2903% PA 1.0403% PA
For 12 Months 0.2344% PA 1.1094% PA
For 2 Years 0.2344% PA 1.6094% PA
For 3 Years 0.2344% PA 1.8594% PA
For 4 years 0.2344% PA 2.1094% PA
For 5 years 0.2344% PA 2.2344% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1910% PA 0.5590% PA
For 12 Months 0.1957% PA 0.6793% PA
For 2 Years 0.1957% PA 1.1793% PA
For 3 Years 0.1957% PA 1.4293% PA
For 4 Years 0.1957% PA 1.6793% PA
For 5 years 0.1957% PA 1.8043% PA