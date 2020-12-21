(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0114% PA 0.7386% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0100% PA 0.7600% PA

For 12 months 0.0839% PA 0.9589% PA

For 2 Years 0.0839% PA 1.4589% PA

For 3 Years 0.0839% PA 1.7089% PA

For 4 years 0.0839% PA 1.9589% PA

For 5 years 0.0839% PA 2.0839% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2128% PA 0.5373% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2156% PA 0.5344% PA

For 12 Months -0.1385% PA 0.7365% PA

For 2 Years -0.1385% PA 1.2365% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1385% PA 1.4865% PA

For 4 years -0.1385% PA 1.7365% PA

For 5 years -0.1385% PA 1.8615% PA

EURO VALUE 21 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3191% PA 1.0691% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2903% PA 1.0403% PA

For 12 Months 0.2344% PA 1.1094% PA

For 2 Years 0.2344% PA 1.6094% PA

For 3 Years 0.2344% PA 1.8594% PA

For 4 years 0.2344% PA 2.1094% PA

For 5 years 0.2344% PA 2.2344% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1910% PA 0.5590% PA

For 12 Months 0.1957% PA 0.6793% PA

For 2 Years 0.1957% PA 1.1793% PA

For 3 Years 0.1957% PA 1.4293% PA

For 4 Years 0.1957% PA 1.6793% PA

For 5 years 0.1957% PA 1.8043% PA