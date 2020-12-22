KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 22 (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0143% PA 0.7358% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0085% PA 0.7585% PA

For 12 months 0.0840% PA 0.9590% PA

For 2 Years 0.0840% PA 1.4590% PA

For 3 Years 0.0840% PA 1.7090% PA

For 4 years 0.0840% PA 1.9590% PA

For 5 years 0.0840% PA 2.0840% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2130% PA 0.5370% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2159% PA 0.5341% PA

For 12 Months -0.1393% PA 0.7358% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1393% PA 1.2358% PA

For 3 Years -0.1393% PA 1.4858% PA

For 4 years -0.1393% PA 1.7368% PA

For 5 years -0.1393% PA 1.8608% PA

EURO VALUE 22 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3183% PA 1.0683% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA

For 12 Months 0.2316% PA 1.1066% PA

For 2 Years 0.2316% PA 1.6066% PA

For 3 Years 0.2316% PA 1.8566% PA

For 4 years 0.2316% PA 2.1066% PA

For 5 years 0.2316% PA 2.2316% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1538% PA 0.5962% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA

For 12 Months 0.1957% PA 0.6793% PA

For 2 Years 0.1957% PA 1.1793% PA

For 3 Years 0.1957% PA 1.4293% PA

For 4 Years 0.1957% PA 1.6793% PA

For 5 years 0.1957% PA 1.8043% PA