Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 22 (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0143% PA 0.7358% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0085% PA 0.7585% PA
For 12 months 0.0840% PA 0.9590% PA
For 2 Years 0.0840% PA 1.4590% PA
For 3 Years 0.0840% PA 1.7090% PA
For 4 years 0.0840% PA 1.9590% PA
For 5 years 0.0840% PA 2.0840% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2130% PA 0.5370% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2159% PA 0.5341% PA
For 12 Months -0.1393% PA 0.7358% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1393% PA 1.2358% PA
For 3 Years -0.1393% PA 1.4858% PA
For 4 years -0.1393% PA 1.7368% PA
For 5 years -0.1393% PA 1.8608% PA
EURO VALUE 22 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3183% PA 1.0683% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA
For 12 Months 0.2316% PA 1.1066% PA
For 2 Years 0.2316% PA 1.6066% PA
For 3 Years 0.2316% PA 1.8566% PA
For 4 years 0.2316% PA 2.1066% PA
For 5 years 0.2316% PA 2.2316% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1538% PA 0.5962% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA
For 12 Months 0.1957% PA 0.6793% PA
For 2 Years 0.1957% PA 1.1793% PA
For 3 Years 0.1957% PA 1.4293% PA
For 4 Years 0.1957% PA 1.6793% PA
For 5 years 0.1957% PA 1.8043% PA