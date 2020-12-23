KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0051% PA 0.7449% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0105% PA 0.7605% PA

For 12 months 0.0825% PA 0.9575% PA

For 2 Years 0.0825% PA 1.4575% PA

For 3 Years 0.0825% PA 1.7075% PA

For 4 years 0.0825% PA 1.9575% PA

For 5 years 0.0825% PA 2.0825% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2160% PA 0.5340% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2275% PA 0.5225% PA

For 12 Months -0.1666% PA 0.7084% PA

For 2 Years -0.1666% PA 1.2084% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1666% PA 1.4584% PA

For 4 years -0.1666% PA 1.7084% PA

For 5 years -0.1666% PA 1.8334% PA

EURO VALUE 23 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3183% PA 1.0683% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2834% PA 1.0334% PA

For 12 Months 0.2339% PA 1.1089% PA

For 2 Years 0.2339% PA 1.6089% PA

For 3 Years 0.2339% PA 1.8589% PA

For 4 years 0.2339% PA 2.1089% PA

For 5 years 0.2339% PA 2.2339% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA

For 12 Months 0.1962% PA 0.6788% PA

For 2 Years 0.1962% PA 1.1788% PA

For 3 Years 0.1962% PA 1.4288% PA

For 4 Years 0.1962% PA 1.6788% PA

For 5 years 0.1962% PA 1.8038% PA