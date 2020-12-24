KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0119% PA 0.7381% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0128% PA 0.7628% PA

For 12 months 0.0873% PA 0.9623% PA

For 2 Years 0.0873% PA 1.4623% PA

For 3 Years 0.0873% PA 1.7123% PA

For 4 years 0.0873% PA 1.9623% PA

For 5 years 0.0873% PA 2.0873% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2226% PA 0.5274% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2194% PA 0.5306% PA

For 12 Months -0.1621% PA 0.7129% PA

For 2 Years -0.1621% PA 1.2129% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1621% PA 1.4629% PA

For 4 years -0.1621% PA 1.7129% PA

For 5 years -0.1621% PA 1.8379% PA

EURO VALUE 24 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3230% PA 1.0730% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2833% PA 1.0333% PA

For 12 Months 0.2363% PA 1.1113% PA

For 2 Years 0.2363% PA 1.6113% PA

For 3 Years 0.2363% PA 1.8613% PA

For 4 years 0.2363% PA 2.1113% PA

For 5 years 0.2363% PA 2.2363% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA

For 12 Months 0.1962% PA 0.6788% PA

For 2 Years 0.1962% PA 1.1788% PA

For 3 Years 0.1962% PA 1.4288% PA

For 4 Years 0.1962% PA 1.6788% PA

For 5 years 0.1962% PA 1.8038% PA