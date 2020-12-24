Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0119% PA 0.7381% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0128% PA 0.7628% PA
For 12 months 0.0873% PA 0.9623% PA
For 2 Years 0.0873% PA 1.4623% PA
For 3 Years 0.0873% PA 1.7123% PA
For 4 years 0.0873% PA 1.9623% PA
For 5 years 0.0873% PA 2.0873% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2226% PA 0.5274% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2194% PA 0.5306% PA
For 12 Months -0.1621% PA 0.7129% PA
For 2 Years -0.1621% PA 1.2129% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1621% PA 1.4629% PA
For 4 years -0.1621% PA 1.7129% PA
For 5 years -0.1621% PA 1.8379% PA
EURO VALUE 24 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3230% PA 1.0730% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2833% PA 1.0333% PA
For 12 Months 0.2363% PA 1.1113% PA
For 2 Years 0.2363% PA 1.6113% PA
For 3 Years 0.2363% PA 1.8613% PA
For 4 years 0.2363% PA 2.1113% PA
For 5 years 0.2363% PA 2.2363% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1533% PA 0.5967% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA
For 12 Months 0.1962% PA 0.6788% PA
For 2 Years 0.1962% PA 1.1788% PA
For 3 Years 0.1962% PA 1.4288% PA
For 4 Years 0.1962% PA 1.6788% PA
For 5 years 0.1962% PA 1.8038% PA