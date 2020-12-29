Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0099% PA 0.7401% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0166% PA 0.7666% PA
For 12 months 0.0904% PA 0.9654% PA
For 2 Years 0.0904% PA 1.4654% PA
For 3 Years 0.0904% PA 1.7154% PA
For 4 years 0.0904% PA 1.9654% PA
For 5 years 0.0904% PA 2.0904% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2215% PA 0.5249% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2200% PA 0.5300% PA
For 12 Months -0.1519% PA 0.7231% PA
For 2 Years -0.1519% PA 1.2231% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1519% PA 1.4731% PA
For 4 years -0.1519% PA 1.7231% PA
For 5 years -0.1519% PA 1.8481% PA
EURO VALUE 29 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3136% PA 1.0636% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2803% PA 1.0303% PA
For 12 Months 0.2346% PA 1.1096% PA
For 2 Years 0.2346% PA 1.6096% PA
For 3 Years 0.2346% PA 1.8596% PA
For 4 years 0.2346% PA 2.1096% PA
For 5 years 0.2346% PA 2.2346% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1555% PA 0.5945% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1915% PA 0.5585% PA
For 12 Months 0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA
For 2 Years 0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA
For 3 Years 0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA
For 4 Years 0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA
For 5 years 0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA