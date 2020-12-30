KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Dec 30 (Pakistan Point news - 30th Dec, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0099% PA 0.7401% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0166% PA 0.7666% PA

For 12 months 0.0904% PA 0.9654% PA

For 2 Years 0.0904% PA 1.4654% PA

For 3 Years 0.0904% PA 1.7154% PA

For 4 years 0.0904% PA 1.9654% PA

For 5 years 0.0904% PA 2.0904% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2251% PA 0.5249% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2200% PA 0.5300% PA

For 12 Months -0.1519% PA 0.7231% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1519% PA 1.2231% PA

For 3 Years -0.1519% PA 1.4731% PA

For 4 years -0.1519% PA 1.7231% PA

For 5 years -0.1519% PA 1.8481% PA

EURO VALUE 30 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3136% PA 1.0636% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2803% PA 1.0303% PA

For 12 Months 0.2346% PA 1.1096% PA

For 2 Years 0.2346% PA 1.6096% PA

For 3 Years 0.2346% PA 1.8596% PA

For 4 years 0.2346% PA 2.1096% PA

For 5 years 0.2346% PA 2.2346% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1555% PA 0.5945% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1915% PA 0.5585% PA

For 12 Months 0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA

For 2 Years 0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA

For 3 Years 0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA

For 4 Years 0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA

For 5 years 0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA