Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0039% PA 0.7539% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0071% PA 0.7571% PA
For 12 months 0.0913% PA 0.9663% PA
For 2 Years 0.0913% PA 1.4663% PA
For 3 Years 0.0913% PA 1.7163% PA
For 4 years 0.0913% PA 1.9663% PA
For 5 years 0.0913% PA 2.0913% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31 12 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2256% PA 0.5244% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2190% PA 0.5310% PA
For 12 Months -0.1531% PA 0.7219% PA
For 2 Years -0.1531% PA 1.2219% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1531% PA 1.4719% PA
For 4 years -0.1531% PA 1.7219% PA
For 5 years -0.1531% PA 1.8469% PA
EURO VALUE 31 12 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3119% PA 1.0619% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2843% PA 1.0334% PA
For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA
For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA
For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA
For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA
For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA
For 12 Months 0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA
For 2 Years 0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA
For 3 Years 0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA
For 4 Years 0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA
For 5 years 0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA