KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0039% PA 0.7539% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0071% PA 0.7571% PA

For 12 months 0.0913% PA 0.9663% PA

For 2 Years 0.0913% PA 1.4663% PA

For 3 Years 0.0913% PA 1.7163% PA

For 4 years 0.0913% PA 1.9663% PA

For 5 years 0.0913% PA 2.0913% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31 12 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2256% PA 0.5244% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2190% PA 0.5310% PA

For 12 Months -0.1531% PA 0.7219% PA

For 2 Years -0.1531% PA 1.2219% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1531% PA 1.4719% PA

For 4 years -0.1531% PA 1.7219% PA

For 5 years -0.1531% PA 1.8469% PA

EURO VALUE 31 12 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3119% PA 1.0619% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2843% PA 1.0334% PA

For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA

For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA

For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA

For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA

For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA

For 12 Months 0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA

For 2 Years 0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA

For 3 Years 0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA

For 4 Years 0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA

For 5 years 0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA