Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0125% PA 0.7375% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0095% PA 0.7595% PA
For 12 months 0.0924% PA 0.9674% PA
For 2 Years 0.0924% PA 1.4674% PA
For 3 Years 0.0924% PA 1.7174% PA
For 4 years 0.0924% PA 1.9674% PA
For 5 years 0.0924% PA 2.0924% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2246% PA 0.5254% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2175% PA 0.5325% PA
For 12 Months -0.1555% PA 0.7195% PA
For 2 Years -0.1555% PA 1.2195% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1555% PA 1.4695% PA
For 4 years -0.1555% PA 1.7195% PA
For 5 years -0.1555% PA 1.8445% PA
EURO VALUE 04 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3163% PA 1.0663% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2816% PA 1.0316% PA
For 12 Months 0.2396% PA 1.1146% PA
For 2 Years 0.2396% PA 1.6146% PA
For 3 Years 0.2396% PA 1.8646% PA
For 4 years 0.2396% PA 2.1146% PA
For 5 years 0.2396% PA 2.2396% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA
For 12 Months 0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA
For 2 Years 0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA
For 3 Years 0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA
For 4 Years 0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA
For 5 years 0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA