KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0125% PA 0.7375% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0095% PA 0.7595% PA

For 12 months 0.0924% PA 0.9674% PA

For 2 Years 0.0924% PA 1.4674% PA

For 3 Years 0.0924% PA 1.7174% PA

For 4 years 0.0924% PA 1.9674% PA

For 5 years 0.0924% PA 2.0924% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2246% PA 0.5254% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2175% PA 0.5325% PA

For 12 Months -0.1555% PA 0.7195% PA

For 2 Years -0.1555% PA 1.2195% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1555% PA 1.4695% PA

For 4 years -0.1555% PA 1.7195% PA

For 5 years -0.1555% PA 1.8445% PA

EURO VALUE 04 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3163% PA 1.0663% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2816% PA 1.0316% PA

For 12 Months 0.2396% PA 1.1146% PA

For 2 Years 0.2396% PA 1.6146% PA

For 3 Years 0.2396% PA 1.8646% PA

For 4 years 0.2396% PA 2.1146% PA

For 5 years 0.2396% PA 2.2396% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA

For 12 Months 0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA

For 2 Years 0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA

For 3 Years 0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA

For 4 Years 0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA

For 5 years 0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA