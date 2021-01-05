KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0116% PA 0.7384% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0076% PA 0.7576% PA

For 12 months 0.0919% PA 0.9669% PA

For 2 Years 0.0919% PA 1.4669% PA

For 3 Years 0.0919% PA 1.7169% PA

For 4 years 0.0919% PA 1.9669% PA

For 5 years 0.0919% PA 2.0919% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2245% PA 0.5255% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2201% PA 0.5299% PA

For 12 Months -0.1658% PA 0.7093% PA

For 2 Years -0.1658% PA 1.2093% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1658% PA 1.4593% PA

For 4 years -0.1658% PA 1.7093% PA

For 5 years -0.1658% PA 1.8343% PA

EURO VALUE 05 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3163% PA 1.0663% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2830% PA 1.0330% PA

For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA

For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA

For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA

For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA

For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1920% PA 0.5580% PA

For 12 Months 0.1953% PA 0.6797% PA

For 2 Years 0.1953% PA 1.1797% PA

For 3 Years 0.1953% PA 1.4297% PA

For 4 Years 0.1953% PA 1.6797% PA

For 5 years 0.1953% PA 1.8047% PA