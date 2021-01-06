KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0128% PA 0.7373% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0059% PA 0.7559% PA

For 12 months 0.0906% PA 0.9656% PA

For 2 Years 0.0906% PA 1.4656% PA

For 3 Years 0.0906% PA 1.7156% PA

For 4 years 0.0906% PA 1.9656% PA

For 5 years 0.0906% PA 2.0906% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2229% PA 0.5271% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2150% PA 0.5350% PA

For 12 Months -0.1679% PA 0.7071% PA

For 2 Years -0.1679% PA 1.2071% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1679% PA 1.4571% PA

For 4 years -0.1679% PA 1.7071% PA

For 5 years -0.1679% PA 1.8321% PA

EURO VALUE 06 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3126% PA 1.0626% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2851% PA 1.0351% PA

For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA

For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA

For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA

For 4 years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA

For 5 years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1915% PA 0.5585% PA

For 12 Months 0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA

For 2 Years 0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA

For 3 Years 0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA

For 4 Years 0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA

For 5 years 0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA