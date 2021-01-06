Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0128% PA 0.7373% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0059% PA 0.7559% PA
For 12 months 0.0906% PA 0.9656% PA
For 2 Years 0.0906% PA 1.4656% PA
For 3 Years 0.0906% PA 1.7156% PA
For 4 years 0.0906% PA 1.9656% PA
For 5 years 0.0906% PA 2.0906% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2229% PA 0.5271% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2150% PA 0.5350% PA
For 12 Months -0.1679% PA 0.7071% PA
For 2 Years -0.1679% PA 1.2071% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1679% PA 1.4571% PA
For 4 years -0.1679% PA 1.7071% PA
For 5 years -0.1679% PA 1.8321% PA
EURO VALUE 06 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3126% PA 1.0626% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2851% PA 1.0351% PA
For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA
For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA
For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA
For 4 years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA
For 5 years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1915% PA 0.5585% PA
For 12 Months 0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA
For 2 Years 0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA
For 3 Years 0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA
For 4 Years 0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA
For 5 years 0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA