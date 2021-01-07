The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0131% PA 0.7369% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0039% PA 0.7539% PA

For 12 months 0.0798% PA 0.9548% PA

For 2 Years 0.0798% PA 1.4548% PA

For 3 Years 0.0798% PA 1.7048% PA

For 4 years 0.0798% PA 1.9548% PA

For 5 years 0.0798% PA 2.0798% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2245% PA 0.5255% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2196% PA 0.5304% PA

For 12 Months -0.1766% PA 0.6984% PA

For 2 Years -0.1766% PA 1.1984% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1766% PA 1.4484% PA

For 4 years -0.1766% PA 1.6984% PA

For 5 years -0.1766% PA 1.8234% PA

EURO VALUE 07 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3094% PA 1.0594% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2824% PA 1.0324% PA

For 12 Months 0.2437% PA 1.1187% PA

For 2 Years 0.2437% PA 1.6187% PA

For 3 Years 0.2437% PA 1.8687% PA

For 4 years 0.2437% PA 2.1187% PA

For 5 years 0.2437% PA 2.2437% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1723% PA 0.5777% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA

For 12 Months 0.1963% PA 0.6787% PA

For 2 Years 0.1963% PA 1.1787% PA

For 3 Years 0.1963% PA 1.4287% PA

For 4 Years 0.1963% PA 1.6787% PA

For 5 years 0.1963% PA 1.8033% PA