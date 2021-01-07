Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:04 PM
The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0131% PA 0.7369% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0039% PA 0.7539% PA
For 12 months 0.0798% PA 0.9548% PA
For 2 Years 0.0798% PA 1.4548% PA
For 3 Years 0.0798% PA 1.7048% PA
For 4 years 0.0798% PA 1.9548% PA
For 5 years 0.0798% PA 2.0798% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2245% PA 0.5255% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2196% PA 0.5304% PA
For 12 Months -0.1766% PA 0.6984% PA
For 2 Years -0.1766% PA 1.1984% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1766% PA 1.4484% PA
For 4 years -0.1766% PA 1.6984% PA
For 5 years -0.1766% PA 1.8234% PA
EURO VALUE 07 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3094% PA 1.0594% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2824% PA 1.0324% PA
For 12 Months 0.2437% PA 1.1187% PA
For 2 Years 0.2437% PA 1.6187% PA
For 3 Years 0.2437% PA 1.8687% PA
For 4 years 0.2437% PA 2.1187% PA
For 5 years 0.2437% PA 2.2437% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1723% PA 0.5777% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA
For 12 Months 0.1963% PA 0.6787% PA
For 2 Years 0.1963% PA 1.1787% PA
For 3 Years 0.1963% PA 1.4287% PA
For 4 Years 0.1963% PA 1.6787% PA
For 5 years 0.1963% PA 1.8033% PA